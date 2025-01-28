Gov. Newsom’s Deception: Turning the Water Off & On

President Trump used executive action to turn the water on. He believed the military redirected the water. Gov. Newsom pulled a fast one and claimed the water was turned off for maintenance for a few days.

Newsom wrote: The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful.

So, if it wasn’t the military, who turned the FEDERAL water pumps on? The Army Corps of Engineers did not turn the water off and on? Then who?

Does he know the Army Corps of Engineers is the military?

The media is using this to mock Donald Trump. They haven’t eased off on the constant attacks. They refuse to blame Newsom for the horrendous fires his policies and Mayor Bass’s policies caused.

Do you believe Newsom? What will President Trump do next?

EMERGENCY MEASURES TO PROVIDE WATER RESOURCES IN CALIFORNIA AND IMPROVE DISASTER RESPONSE IN CERTAIN AREAS EXECUTIVE ORDER January 24, 2025,

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1.

Policy. For weeks, residents of the Los Angeles area have watched raging fires consume their homes, belongings, beloved pets, and childhood memories. Almost immediately, firefighters could not fight the blaze due to dry hydrants, empty reservoirs, and inadequate water infrastructure.

Today, at least 28 people have lost their lives, and thousands more have lost everything else, with some damage estimates calculating hundreds of billions of dollars in damage. This tragedy affects the entire Nation, so it is in the Nation’s interest to ensure that

California has what it needs to prevent and fight these fires and others in the future.

Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to provide Southern California with necessary water resources, notwithstanding actively harmful State or local policies. And it is the policy of the United States to assist Americans in disaster areas through responsive policies that more effectively empower them to rebuild and regain their livelihoods.

Sec. 2. Overriding Disastrous California Policies.

(a) The Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of the Interior, and the Secretary of Agriculture shall expeditiously take all measures, consistent with all applicable authorities, to ensure adequate water resources in Southern California. Each shall report to me within 15 days on all authorities, including emergency authorities, available to ensure, require, maintain, or use infrastructure necessary to fight and prevent massive wildfires in Southern California.

