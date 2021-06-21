Sen Whitehouse defends membership in all-white private clubs



















How do we even have all-white private clubs in the United States and why? We have to ask Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) that question, and a reporter did.

Sheldon says “the people who are running the place are working on that. I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet.” They’ve been working on it since at least 2017 when he was first asked about it.

His wife is one of the “largest shareholders.” Wouldn’t that make her one of the people “running the place?”

When asked if these clubs should continue to exist, he said, “It’s a long tradition on Rhode Island and there are many of them.”

Do you mean to tell me they couldn’t find one minority to recruit for any of them?

I don’t know, but doesn’t this scream systemic racism to you? It’s understandable since it was Democrats who came up with the idea — Jim Crow laws. Now they want systemic racism against whites.

Watch:

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D) defends his membership at an all-white private beach club “It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island” pic.twitter.com/Rz2PshR20q — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021

Burgess Owens on Jim Crow:

.@BurgessOwens just unloaded on comparisons of Georgia’s voter integrity law to ‘Jim Crow:’pic.twitter.com/9fldtpDWjJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2021

