Quick Read! Monday Morning News Flash!

Lunatic Becomes President in Iran

Iran has a new president who even the media admits is a hardline Shia cleric, Ebrahim Raisi. One of his new roles is as chief of the judiciary, even though he has a long rap sheet of human rights abuses. He wants the bad nuke deal back as is.

However, the new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett warns the US and other nations to “wake up.” He said, “Raisi’s election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and understand who they are doing business with.”

American Airlines Still Sucks

Think twice about taking American Airlines, consider Jet Blue instead:

5 hour delay, then cancelled flight from Miami to LAX. Extraordinarily rude flight attendant got into fight with passenger, which delayed the flight as they kicked off the passenger. Then they cancelled flight bc crew couldn’t work that long. Unreal. See DM @AmericanAir… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 20, 2021

8 plus hours later I’ve made it on. @jetblue flight (from another airport) with a pleasant staff and The Golden Girls is on, so all will be OK. Really poor form, @AmericanAir… https://t.co/ePd1xBdJ1y pic.twitter.com/ZBAF23GvTO — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 21, 2021

For the Democrats Forever Act

The For the People [Democrat] Act to nationalize the presidential election is up for a vote this week. Democrat Joe Manchin came up with a compromise bill which was just as bad really. For one thing, he kept voter ID but would allow people to use utility bills as ID.

McConnell shot it down, saying it still has the “rotten core” of the For the People Act — “an assault on the fundamental ideal that states, not the federal government should decide how to run their own elections.”

Lindsey Graham said, “In my view, S.R. 1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country. It mandates ballot harvesting, no voter ID. It does away with the states being able to redistrict when you have population shifts. It’s just a bad idea, and it’s a problem that most Republicans are not going to sign — they’re trying to fix a problem most Republicans have a different view of,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Graham also said he would not support a compromise offered last week by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

“Well, one, I like Joe Manchin a lot, but we had the largest turnout in the history the United States, and states are in charge of voting in America, so I don’t like the idea of taking the power to redistrict away from the state legislators,” Graham said.

Communion for Unborn Baby Killers

The Catholic Bishops will vote on a formal document on whether President Biden and other politicians can support abortion and receive Holy Communion. They do so under threats by people like Rep. Ted Lieu and 59 other Democrats who signed a letter trying to bully the Pope. Biden — the so-called deeply religious Catholic — said he’s not worried. It won’t happen.

If the Catholic Church doesn’t even stand for this, what do they stand for?

Omar Wants Reparations

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was not descended from slaves in America, is calling for reparations. She claims the consequences of slavery are “lasting.” However, she came from Somalia where they still have slaves.

Outraising the Dems

The Free Beacon reports the National Republican Congressional Committee raised $14 million to Democrats’ $10 million. That’s good but then Democrats have Zuckerberg, Soros, Dorsey, and many other wealthy people who will buy each election as they come up.

Recall Close for Radical DA

Insane communist DA in LA, the one who ruined San Francisco, George Gascon now faces a recall. They might have enough signatures. He has reverse-engineered the role of prosecutor. He favors and benefits defendants, attacks police officers, shuns victims, and cozies up to criminal defense attorneys and radical decarceration zealots.

Juneteenth Was Violent and Touted Marxism

There were communist fists everywhere.

Spoiler: The perps were not white supremacists. Juneteenth was just one more excuse for criminal behavior. It’s only going to get worse. https://t.co/moN6mBfybd — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 21, 2021

NEA Might Strike, Oh No!

The NEA is thinking of striking — that’s less time they have to indoctrinate children with their Marxist values — so, good!

Inbox: Staff at the nation’s largest teachers’ union have authorized a strike against the nation’s largest teachers’ union. NEASO President Robin McLean: “We refuse to back down from management’s anti-union tactics” that run counter to NEA’s values. pic.twitter.com/s6UG7FgquV — Andrew Ujifusa (@AndrewUjifusa) June 16, 2021

Dem leadership is grand, isn’t it?

This is what Democrat leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/5yJ5uHVeas — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 21, 2021

