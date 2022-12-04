Sen. Whitehouse Used IRS to Target Conservative Groups

The Daily Signal obtained 176 pages of correspondence between Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and the IRS. It seems Whitehouse called for the IRS to revoke the tax exemption from a conservative college group. Why? He did it because they didn’t mask social distance. He also demanded an investigation of other conservative groups.

Whitehouse has always been totalitarian. He wanted to imprison Exxon executives and think tanks for not believing in climate change extremism to his satisfaction.

“It’s abundantly clear that [Whitehouse] is trying to take the 87,000 new IRS agents and put them to work investigating me and my friends because he doesn’t like their politics,” Tom Jones, president and founder of the American Accountability Foundation, told The Daily Signal in a phone interview Tuesday.

The letters span from Jan. 19, 2021, the day before President Joe Biden took office, into May 2022, The Signal reported.

Lois Lerner was the first discovered to use the IRS to target conservatives. And now we know Sheldon did too. How many others are there out there?

Whitehouse Fascism

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse wanted to prosecute global warming deniers. He wants scientists, TV outlets, and the “vast denial apparatus” sued, and he hopes to see some in a federal pen.

In 2015, the Rhode Island senator wrote an op-ed urging the U.S. Department of Justice to consider filing a racketeering suit against the oil and coal industries for having promoted wrongful thinking on climate change, with the activities of ‘conservative policy’ groups targeted as well.

Not a particularly bright light intellectually, Senator Whitehouse referred to the “climate denial scheme” and wanted to know when deniers would be arrested under RICO statutes. The fascist-lite senator pressed the Attorney General on it during a hearing.

The good senator raised a comparison between possible civil action against climate change deniers and civil action that the Clinton administration pursued against the tobacco industry for claiming that the science behind the dangers of tobacco was unsettled.

Related