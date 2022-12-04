Remarkably CDC Wants You to Get Boosters Every 2 Months

Astoundingly, the CDC recommends everyone get a booster every two months. It’s illogical and contraindicated by the latest studies. But, as we know, studies aren’t that important to the Biden CDC. Their mandates never matched the studies, nor did the hysteria.

A new study shows that 94% of the US population was estimated to have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 at least once. Omicron is far less pathogenic.

Dr. Malone points to one study that shows that “if 22% (double the 11% currently boosters) of the US population would be boosted a second time, the initially increased protection against infection would rise by 4.5 percentage points (2.4–7.2).”

If 22% (double the 11% currently boosted) of the US population would get boosters a second time, the protection against severe disease by one percentage point. Of course, as the CDC has implied – that extra ONE percent protection would wane rapidly and be gone in sixty days.

Dr. Malone says the boosters aren’t effective, and they are not safe.

Another study showed that “SARS-CoV-2 antibodies persisted for up to one year after initial seropositivity, suggesting long-term natural immunity.”

Next to the booster results, the cost-benefit analysis shows it is better not to get booster,s considering the number of adverse effects possible.

