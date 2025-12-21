The Fake Refugees of Sweden

The Swedish government has given its migration agency an expanded mandate to collaborate with police and embassies on new procedures for tracking and investigating asylum seekers’ travel to their countries of origin.

The agencies have been asked to deliver a joint report by July 1, 2025.

The Novus Survey

A Novus survey for the news magazine Bulletin in 2022 found that 79% of immigrants who came to Sweden as refugees have at least once traveled back to their country of origin for a vacation.

Obviously, if they are vacationing in the country they fled, they are not refugees. However, the survey did not prove they came as refugees, leaving left-wing outlets an opportunity to claim it was misinformation. This mandate will hopefully get the facts. Swedish law allows them to deport fake asylum seekers.

The Entire Mass Migration Was a Fraud

Throughout the West, migrants were allowed to enter Western countries if they claimed they were fleeing oppression. The claim was enough to get them entry.

Swedish law allows them to revoke asylum status for this kind of travel. However, the law requires “exceptional reasons” to rescind a residence permit—even if obtained through fraud—if the person has lived in Sweden for more than four years.

Migration minister Forssell does not rule out the possibility of reviewing that law.

In the US, asylum requires demonstrating a consistent and genuine fear of persecution in their home country. Actions contradicting this claim can jeopardize their status, as outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The transition from asylee to lawful permanent resident (LPR) involves a legal process in which U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) ensures that the original grounds for asylum remain valid.

The US could deport them, but doesn’t.

Norwegian Aftenposten in 2018 reported that 24% of refugees from Somalia, 40% from Afghanistan, 55% from Iran, and 71% from Iraq regularly traveled back to their home countries.

In August, media reports revealed that Afghans with refugee status in Germany had found a way to regularly, and in large numbers, circumvent a ban to travel back to their country of origin.

Thousands of Afghan citizens who have claimed asylum in Germany have flown back to their home country for a holiday. They then return to Germany. This is according to an explosive report by the German television channel RTL.

Left-wing organizations refuse to accept it.