Senate Democrats Delay Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Hearing

Axios reported that Senate Democrats are delaying Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing next week. They claim she hasn’t provided the required vetting materials. Republicans accused them of playing games.

Tulsi is the nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

The Senate Democrats will do this with every or most appointments as Trump warned.

Sen. Warner said that the committee has not yet received Gabbard’s FBI background check, ethics disclosure, or a pre-hearing questionnaire, a source familiar with the matter told Axios. Committee rules require the background check a week in advance of a hearing.

According to a source working with the nominee, Gabbard completed the background check process last week. Her active security clearance also means the process will be expedited.

REPORT: Senate Democrats have forced a delay in the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, claiming she hasn’t provided enough “vetting materials” – Axios pic.twitter.com/31lY3vc8tm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email