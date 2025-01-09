Lebanon Picks a Maronite Christian as President

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

By convention, the president is always a Maronite Christian who fulfills the same requirements as a candidate for the house of representatives, as per article 49 of the Lebanese constitution. The current holder since the 9th of January 2025 is Joseph Aoun.

Only 30% of the country is Christian, and the majority are Muslim. in 1970 it was the reverse.

Lebanon’s parliament has elected the country’s army chief as president, ending a power vacuum that has lasted more than two years.

Joseph Aoun’s candidacy for the mainly ceremonial role – which is reserved for a Maronite Christian under a sectarian power-sharing system – was backed by several key political parties, as well as the US, France and Saudi Arabia.

A rival preferred by Hezbollah, the powerful Shia Muslim militia and political party supported by Iran, withdrew on Wednesday and endorsed the commander.

His election comes six weeks after Lebanon agreed a ceasefire to end a war between Israel and Hezbollah, which left the group significantly weakened and devastated areas where it holds sway.

He promises to disarm Hezbollah.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments