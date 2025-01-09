Lebanon Picks a Maronite Christian as President

By convention, the president is always a Maronite Christian who fulfills the same requirements as a candidate for the house of representatives, as per article 49 of the Lebanese constitution. The current holder since the 9th of January 2025 is Joseph Aoun.

Only 30% of the country is Christian, and the majority are Muslim. in 1970 it was the reverse.

Lebanon’s parliament has elected the country’s army chief as president, ending a power vacuum that has lasted more than two years.

Joseph Aoun’s candidacy for the mainly ceremonial role – which is reserved for a Maronite Christian under a sectarian power-sharing system – was backed by several key political parties, as well as the US, France and Saudi Arabia.

A rival preferred by Hezbollah, the powerful Shia Muslim militia and political party supported by Iran, withdrew on Wednesday and endorsed the commander.

His election comes six weeks after Lebanon agreed a ceasefire to end a war between Israel and Hezbollah, which left the group significantly weakened and devastated areas where it holds sway.

He promises to disarm Hezbollah.

The new president of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, a Maronite Christian: “The era of Hezbollah is over. The terrorist group will be disarmed.” pic.twitter.com/AovTkfMPMi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email