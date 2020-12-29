Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocked a quick vote to increase stimulus checks

M. Dowling
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a quick vote to increase the COVID stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.

The House voted to increase the amount on Monday, 273-134.

Instead, McConnell mentioned that he would like to combine the checks with other concerns from President Donald Trump:

Mr. McConnell, without giving details, also said the Senate would address Mr. Trump’s concerns about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which regulates online speech, and his repeated complaints about purported election fraud. Mr. Trump has blamed fraud for his election loss, but no significant fraud has emerged.

“This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor.

McConnell also scheduled a vote for Wednesday to override President Trump’s veto of the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act, after the House held its own vote and overrode the veto by a large bipartisan majority on Monday.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) objected to McConnell “scheduling a quick vote on overriding Trump’s veto on NDAA.”

Trump pushed the Republicans to pass the stimulus checks now:

McConnell said this evening that he wants to combine the plan for the checks with the issues concerning Section 230 and election integrity. It’s not likely there is time for this.

In the meantime, Sanders won’t let the NDAA go through.

