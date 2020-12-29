As US sounds the alarm on China, the EU will give them access to their energy sector

Just as Secretary Pompeo is sounding the alarm on Communist China, the European Union and Communist China are on the verge of a “major investment deal,” European officials reported.

“The European Commission, the EU executive, had said before Christmas that the draft of the “political agreement” was “95 percent ready” and just needed the capitals’ green light,” the French news agency AFP confirmed Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been pushing the deal through.

CHINA GETS ACCESS TO EU’S ENERGY SECTOR

“Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency until Thursday and has substantial corporate interests in China, has pressed hard to meet the deadline,” the British newspaper Financial Times reported Monday.

This ‘great deal’ gives China access to the EU’s energy sector.

Poland raised concerns about the Merkel-backed fast-track negotiations, opening Europe’s nuclear infrastructure to Communist China.

Why would they do that?

“Poland urged the EU not to rush things and to cooperate more with Washington,” Politico reported last week.

The deal is speeding ahead just the same.

Talks of the investment deal began in 2014 but were stuck for years as the EU said China was failing to make good on promises to lift curbs on EU investment despite a pledge to open up the world’s second-largest economy.

The deal is to be sealed on Wednesday.

THERE GOES SECURITY, HUMANITY, AND COLLABORATION

The agreement could pose a serious security threat to the West. As part of the deal, Beijing reportedly demanded access to the European nuclear energy sector.

“China wants to invest in European nuclear power plants and use Chinese technology in this area,” German business weekly Die Wirtschaftswoche confirmed this week.

The EU is opening up to China when U.S. President Donald Trump is raising the alarm about the Communist regime using its commercial clout in the West to pursue its military and geostrategic goals.

The Trump administration placed a ban on more than 60 Chinese military-linked companies from doing business with U.S. players. The list includes some big Chinese multinationals in the technology and innovation sector.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury extended the investment ban to “any subsidiary of a Communist Chinese military company.” According to the announcement, the Defense or Treasury secretaries have the power to decide if “an entity, including a subsidiary” is a “communist Chinese military company operating directly or indirectly in the US,” thus subjecting it to an investment ban.

THEY GET A PASS ON USING SLAVES

The EU is basically giving Beijing a pass on its use of Uighurs as slaves. The European Union’s support for the liberal international order is very much up for sale, writes Tom Rogan.

The Washington Examiner called out the EU as betraying itself. Article 22 of the European Union Charter of Fundamental Rights asserts that “the Union shall respect cultural, religious and linguistic diversity.”

When it comes to money, humanity often seems to go by the wayside. In this case, they’re ignoring a horrendous evil.

Also, the Biden team told the EU they wanted to work with them on China but they decided to go it alone. Biden’s people might instead decide to deal with Asia where they want to work together on China.