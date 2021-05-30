Senate to give richest man on the planet $10 billion in welfare



















Jeff Bezos now has a space flight company, Blue Origin, that lost out on a $2.89 billion NASA contract to build a system to land astronauts on the moon in 2024, according to a Fox Business report.

Bezos, the richest man on earth, lost to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Musk’s bid was lower – a lot lower, according to Fox.

Poor Bezos lost his bid.

But, don’t worry, the Senate has come to his rescue. They plan to give him $10 billion in corporate welfare.

Rand Paul has a question for them: “Have you no decency?” Read on.

In stepped the generous-with-our-money Senators Maria Cantwell (D) and Roger Wicker (R) to add a $10 billion amendment to the $130 billion “Endless Frontier Act”

It would “direct NASA to have two lander programs,” creating “another contract that Blue Origin would be favored to win.”

Bezos is worth $86 billion and the US Treasury is underwater.

That drew some bipartisan anger.

A first — we agree with Bernie who said: Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He’s gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration?

Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He’s gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 26, 2021

Bernie continued: When we landed on the moon, there was great collective pride in that achievement. Our space program should be something that we ALL take part in. We shouldn’t hand over $10B in corporate welfare to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, who are jointly worth $350B, to fund their space hobby.

When we landed on the moon, there was great collective pride in that achievement. Our space program should be something that we ALL take part in. We shouldn’t hand over $10B in corporate welfare to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, who are jointly worth $350B, to fund their space hobby. pic.twitter.com/f1uLPXPjuR — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 26, 2021

Senator Hawley asks: Why is the Senate preparing to give @amazon’s Jeff Bezos a $10 billion bailout?

Why is the Senate preparing to give @amazon’s Jeff Bezos a $10 billion bailout? https://t.co/xrpFTAPtLl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 26, 2021

Then Rand Paul with a great response: Cry me a river, Jeff Bezos lost out on a space contract so now Senate inserts a Bezos bailout provision for $10 billion for his space company?? Isn’t there some remnant of decency in Congress to oppose bailouts for billionaires?

Cry me a river, Jeff Bezos lost out on a space contract so now Senate inserts a Bezos bailout provision for $10 billion for his space company?? Isn’t there some remnant of decency in Congress to oppose bailouts for billionaires? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 26, 2021

