Senate to give richest man on the planet $10 billion in welfare

Jeff Bezos now has a space flight company, Blue Origin, that lost out on a $2.89 billion NASA contract to build a system to land astronauts on the moon in 2024, according to a Fox Business report.
Bezos, the richest man on earth, lost to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Musk’s bid was lower – a lot lower, according to Fox.
Poor Bezos lost his bid.
But, don’t worry, the Senate has come to his rescue. They plan to give him $10 billion in corporate welfare.
Rand Paul has a question for them: “Have you no decency?” Read on.
In stepped the generous-with-our-money Senators Maria Cantwell (D) and Roger Wicker (R) to add a $10 billion amendment to the $130 billion “Endless Frontier Act”
It would “direct NASA to have two lander programs,” creating “another contract that Blue Origin would be favored to win.”
Bezos is worth $86 billion and the US Treasury is underwater.
That drew some bipartisan anger.
A first — we agree with Bernie who said: Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He’s gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration?
Bernie continued: When we landed on the moon, there was great collective pride in that achievement. Our space program should be something that we ALL take part in. We shouldn’t hand over $10B in corporate welfare to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, who are jointly worth $350B, to fund their space hobby.
Senator Hawley asks: Why is the Senate preparing to give @amazon’s Jeff Bezos a $10 billion bailout?
Then Rand Paul with a great response: Cry me a river, Jeff Bezos lost out on a space contract so now Senate inserts a Bezos bailout provision for $10 billion for his space company?? Isn’t there some remnant of decency in Congress to oppose bailouts for billionaires?
That’s totally criminal to do…
An example of looting the treasury.
Our external enemies won’t wait very much longer.
Adolf thought that Russia would “collapse like a house of cards” due to the purging of military generals by Uncle Joe Stalin.
We know what we are getting with the CPUSA wing of the Uniparty but the GOP is the most worthless feckless bunch of pro wrestling jobber redundant wastes of protoplasm (h/t-G Carlin) that the world has ever seen.
Go ahead, I already bent over so go easy OK?
Bezos is worth $180B.
This country has turned into a mad house free for all. Where do I get off?
Bezos lost out to Musk, by a lot, and now I have to agree with Bernie Sanders. Just for that, I hate the federal government.
I am surprised I am in total agreement with Bernie Sanders on this issue or any issue.
No one expected Bezos to use his own money to buy MGM for $8.6 billion, did they?