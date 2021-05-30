Biden admin to redistribute $861 million tax $$$ to Central America



















The Biden administration will redistribute $861 million US taxpayer dollars to Central American countries to address causes of mass migration to the U.S., according to the budget released Friday.

As a matter of policy, we now rewarding drug-run nations while our country is deeply in debt.

The administration plans to provide $861 million in federal aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico in order to “address the root causes of irregular migration,” according to the proposed budget for 2022.

Americans know what the root causes are — Joe Biden’s policies and drug cartels.

Vice President Kamala Harris asked private sector companies to “make new, significant commitments” to create sustainable economic opportunities aimed at ending the migration crisis at the southern border on Thursday, according to the White House.

“Our comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of migration will involve significant commitments of U.S. government resources to support the long-term development of the region—including efforts to foster economic opportunity, strengthen governance, combat corruption, and improve security,” the White House said.

The White House is going to MAKE SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENTS to them.

KAMALA’S VERY WORRIED ABOUT LONG-TERM GROWTH — IN CENTRAL AMERICA AND MEXICO

Harris said the private sector’s resources are a crucial component to creating long-term economic growth in the region, according to the White House.

“Together, we can work to overcome obstacles to investment, promote economic opportunity, and support long-term development in the region,” according to the White House. “Supporting the long-term development of the region, and in the Western Hemisphere more broadly, will require more than just the resources of the U.S. government.”

The U.S. government will support private sector commitments to increase investment and sustainable economic growth in the region, the White House said. The Biden administration said the goal is for private sector engagement to not change with politics to avert future crises caused by thousands of migrants making the journey to the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We’ve been giving foreign aid to a lot of those countries for decades, and it’s only gotten worse,” Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said, the WSJ reported. The region has seen high levels of internal corruption, though some company officials said they’ve worked on economic development alongside anti-corruption efforts.

Corporations are doing a little as well.

Mastercard will bring millions in the region to the joys of digital banking and Microsoft will expand Internet access to three million people in the region, not the United States, but rather in countries run by drug cartels.

The United States mission is now to help everyone in Mexico and Central America as inflation soars and the deficit grows in the US because of outrageous Democrat spending.

Kamala thinks the US cure centuries-old problems in countries overrun by drug cartels.

Addressing the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle requires sustained economic growth and investment. The private sector has an important role to play. Today, I met with the leaders of companies and organizations that announced commitments to invest in the region. pic.twitter.com/tFTRInZxoZ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 27, 2021

