Scientist admits key metric used to terrorize us of climate catastrophe is just a symbol



















Climate specialist and CBS news meteorologist Jeff Berardelli admitted this week that the key metric scientists use to warn about the dangers of climate change is not provable science. It’s arbitrarily chosen. They just chose it.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a report in 2018 warning of the catastrophic effects of global warming if global temperatures reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

As it happens, that critical metric was just something they chose.

The solution to climate change is to give trillions to the doddering old man in the White House and to despots in undeveloped countries of which China is allegedly one.

This is how Bederelli started out:

In the next 5 years, it is somewhat likely that we will hit 1.5 degrees Celsius — briefly, temporarily — that’s 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming since pre-industrial times. It’s likely to happen during an El Niño year, that’s when it’s really warm in the Pacific [Ocean]; so, natural variations on top of climate change. Then it will go back down.

But, you know, this is really a sign that humanity isn’t doing very well in managing our global greenhouse gas emissions. And at 1.5 degrees Celsius, it’s not like we’re gonna fall off a cliff where things are all of the sudden get catastrophic. But things will progressively get worse at a must faster pace. The intensity of these extreme weather events will pick up. We will see compounded events: heat waves on top of sea-level rise on top of large hurricanes and impactful hurricanes. And so things will get worse and worse if we breach [1.5 degrees Celsius].

Then he said the 1.5 is merely symbolic:

“Yeah, because humans chose it,” he said. “It’s not a tipping point. It’s not like we’re gonna fall off a cliff. It’s just that things will get progressively worse and worse at a faster clip.

Nice of him to finally tell us.

What about the farting cows? He didn’t say a word about them. And how are the polar bears? Why isn’t New York and Miami underwater yet?

Watch:

