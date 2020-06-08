Senator Cruz blasts the NY Times with a scathing obituary

Senator Cruz wrote an obituary for the New York Times on Monday. We would argue the Times was dead a long time ago, but their death is now confirmed. The New York Times opinion editor published an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton called ‘Send in the Troops.’ The senator basically said that troops should be used to quell the riots that tore up several blue cities.

That opinion is shared by 58% of Americans, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

There was an uproar over the publication of the op-ed from the angry left, including 800 staffers at the Times, after which the editor and his assistant were forced to resign.

The Times issued a statement on Thursday saying that they should have never published Cotton’s op-ed. “We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication,” a spokesperson said. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish.”

That’s where Senator Cruz comes in. He writes:

The NYT literally fired their editorial page editor because he dared publish an op-ed that Leftists disagreed with. The totalitarian Left will brook no dissent. To hell with Free Speech—we are Pravda.

New York Times: founded as an actual newspaper 9/18/1851. Died: 6/7/2020.

It’s all Marxist groupthink now.

THE TIMES PUBLISHER WROTE

The publisher for the Times, A.G. Sulzberger, wrote a memo to the the paper’s staff arguing that the Times’ “essential role” requires “fearless engagement with ideas from across the political spectrum, particularly those we disagree with.”

Sulzberger also stated, “There are also fundamental questions to address about the changing role of opinion journalism in a digital world, and we will begin work to reinvent the op-ed format so that readers understand why we choose to elevate each argument and where it fits in the national debate. None of these changes mark a retreat from The Times’s responsibility to help people understand a range of voices across the breadth of public debate. That role is as important as it’s ever been.”

“We believe deeply in principles of fairness, equality and human rights,” he concluded. “Those values animate both our news report and our opinion report. Thank you for your dedication to helping us to live up to our highest ideals.”

Tom Cotton pointed to the absurdity [fascism]:

