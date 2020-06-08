Dems support defunding police now after the “mostly peaceful protests”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The protests were led, as Attorney General Bill Barr stated, by far-left groups including the terrorist group, Antifa, and a small right-wing band called Bugaloo. Black Lives Matter was a major presence during the rampages in the blue cities.

Nancy Pelosi was asked about defunding today during a press conference and evaded the question.

Democrats stand for complete anarchy now.

Here are your “mostly peaceful protests” from the blue cities:

STOP BOWING AND KNEELING

Now people are bowing to Black Lives Matter and marching with them as they scream to defund the police nationwide. People shouldn’t be kneeling to these organizations. One Georgia trooper expressed it well:

This isn’t a religion.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply