Dems support defunding police now after the “mostly peaceful protests”

The protests were led, as Attorney General Bill Barr stated, by far-left groups including the terrorist group, Antifa, and a small right-wing band called Bugaloo. Black Lives Matter was a major presence during the rampages in the blue cities.

Nancy Pelosi was asked about defunding today during a press conference and evaded the question.

Democrats stand for complete anarchy now.

This clip of Pelosi trying to answer a question about whether or not she supports the “defund the police” push is some straight up hostage footage. She ends it by saying “let’s not get into these questions that may come be the small minds of some, as far as safety is concerned” pic.twitter.com/1ydE8RnxLY — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 8, 2020

Here are your “mostly peaceful protests” from the blue cities:

STOP BOWING AND KNEELING

Now people are bowing to Black Lives Matter and marching with them as they scream to defund the police nationwide. People shouldn’t be kneeling to these organizations. One Georgia trooper expressed it well:

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was asked to kneel today, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

This isn’t a religion.