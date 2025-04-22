Trump Assassination Attempts Tied to the Military Industry?

We posted the story of Nikola Casap, who murdered his parents to get sufficient funds to kill Donald Trump.

Wisconsin teen Nikita Casap, 17 years of age, is accused of killing his parents to get enough money to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the United States government. He allegedly worked with someone with a Ukrainian phone number and someone in Russia, according to an FBI affidavit.

According to Law & Crime, Nikita Casap, 17, of Wisconsin, allegedly sent a series of direct messages to an individual with a Ukrainian phone number, who writes in Cyrillic, discussing going into “hiding” before relocating to Ukraine after carrying out the plot.

Casap sent messages to two others, one of whom wrote in Cyrillic, about purchasing weapons intended to kill President Trump, and Trump’s extensive travel plans. He also told a classmate he was in touch with a man in Russia.

Two other would-be assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh, also had multiple phones with contacts in foreign countries. Routh also had contact with Ukraine. We don’t know who Crooks was talking with because the information has not been released.

Sen. Lee suggests the military-industrial complex was behind it.

Where are Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino on this?

It’s almost like the Military Industrial Complex™️ didn’t want Trump to become president again https://t.co/uLBl4ZX1fW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 22, 2025

