Senator Warnock, an alleged Reverend, preached heresy yesterday

Raphael Warnock, our new Marist senator in Georgia, is a heretic. He deleted a tweet yesterday in which he claimed, “The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others were are able to save ourselves.”
What kind of so-called Christian Reverand makes a statement like that?
Warnock deleted his heretical tweet.
He should delete Reverend in front of his name too. pic.twitter.com/6FYNG6LFZ1
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
He showed his true colors. Marxists really can’t be religious. The State has to be god.
Many online called him a heretic who is preaching a false gospel.
Jenna Ellis noted, “Let’s not forget that the ‘Reverend’ Warnock is pro-choice, which is also against the Bible and moral truth. Warnock is a heretic and has no business calling himself a Christian when he does not agree with Christianity and Truth.”
