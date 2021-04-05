Senator Warnock, an alleged Reverend, preached heresy yesterday

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Raphael Warnock, our new Marist senator in Georgia, is a heretic. He deleted a tweet yesterday in which he claimed, “The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others were are able to save ourselves.”

What kind of so-called Christian Reverand makes a statement like that?

He showed his true colors. Marxists really can’t be religious. The State has to be god.

Many online called him a heretic who is preaching a false gospel.

Jenna Ellis noted, “Let’s not forget that the ‘Reverend’ Warnock is pro-choice, which is also against the Bible and moral truth. Warnock is a heretic and has no business calling himself a Christian when he does not agree with Christianity and Truth.”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.