Senior Engineer: Twitter Is As Commie As “@#$!”

Twitter is “commie as “F” according to a senior engineer who doesn’t think the two political parties can exist on one platform. He seems to identify as communist himself to a degree.

Project Veritas published explosive undercover footage tonight featuring one of Twitter’s senior engineers discussing the dynamics behind internal reactions to the acquisition of the tech company by business magnate, Elon Musk.

Siru Murugesan, Twitter Senior Engineer: “Twitter does not believe in free speech… Elon believes in free speech.”

“Our jobs are at stake, he [Elon Musk] is a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we’re all like commie as f*ck.”

He said, “I don’t know if two parties can truly coexist on one platform.”

As far as Twitter employees’ reactions: “They’re like, ‘this would be my last day if it happens…’ a lot has changed. Like, we’re stress eating a lot. Like, we’re all worried for our jobs.”

Murugesan also explained how Twitter employees did all they could to “revolt against” Musk’s takeover of the company.

The only way Twitter can change is if Mr. Musk moves it to a more right-leaning place but the Left might all leave. He already has to deal with too many fake bots.

It’s obvious the company’s largely communist but it’s good to hear confirmation.

Watch:

