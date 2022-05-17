After Buffalo Murders, Cheney Vilifies Her Fellow Americans

Days after a mentally deranged killer slaughtered ten people and wounded three in a grocery store, Liz Cheney vilified Republicans with a hateful statement. There is something mentally not right with Liz Cheney.

LIZ CHENEY HAS SOME KIND OF MENTAL PROBLEM

“The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them,” she writes.

If she’s referring to the Buffalo murders, she couldn’t be more wrong. Last year, the killer wanted to kill his graduating class and was committed to a mental facility. His letter that everyone is calling a manifesto is page after page of chaos and mentally disturbed ramblings. He’s all over the place but he’s also not a political operative.

Without any facts or investigation, Democrat Party members and the media blamed Republicans, Fox News, Tucker Carlson, and guns for the slaughter. Joe Biden, who wouldn’t visit Waukesha or the victims of the Subway shooter or those slaughtered in Chicago in any given weekend, but he is going to visit Buffalo and label the Republican Party existential threats when, in fact, he is.

Cheney decided to nuker her own party out of our hatred.

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022

PAYTON GENDRON IS BRENT TARRANT

The Buffalo killer wrote the name of the New Zealand killer Brent Tarrant on his rifle and that is exactly who Payton Gendron decided he is. He’s a man with a deranged mind who holds the same views as Tarrant, who killed 41 worshippers.

Brent Tarrant

Brent Tarrant identified as a socialist, eco-fascist, and white nationalist. He said he chose firearms because he believed it would mobilize the “left-wing” in the United States to “abolish the second amendment,” which would upset the “right-wing” and fracture the U.S. “along cultural and racial lines.”

Tarrant sees communist China as the country that best embodies his beliefs.

He said “Spyre the dragon 3 taught me ethnographies-nationalism. Fortnite trained me to be a killer and to floss on the corpses of my enemies.”

Tarrant hates Antifa and is thankful to God that conservatism is dead for having conserved nothing. Thanks to them, he says, “The natural environment is industrialized, pulverized, and commoditized.”

He encouraged Christians to be strong against our enemies, which, of course, would be him and anyone like him.

That’s insane.

Payton Gendron

Payton Gendron doesn’t know who he is, but he knows he’s chosen Tarrant as his alter ego.

The Buffalo killer describes himself as an “authoritarian left-wing” eco-fascist and as someone who is anti-Fox, anti-capitalist, and anti-conservative. He also says he’s a hybrid Nazi, and green nationalist. The murderous youth is being used to demonize Tucker Carlson, conservatives, and guns without justification. He said he’s a former communist turned Green nationalist.

That too is insane.

The Guns Did It

As for the guns, we have the law in NY to keep Gendron from acquiring a gun. It’s called Red Flag. He’s the perfect candidate and the police who arrested him for his threats should have red flagged him. Instead, they’ll flag some innocent person taking sleeping pills.

Related