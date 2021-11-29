Sens Cruz and Paul Respond to Dr. Fauci’s “Absolute Hubris” & Lies

















In case you missed it, NIAID Director Dr. Fauci is once again claiming that any criticism of him is criticism of science. He thinks he, one man, is infallible science.

After trashing GOP senators Paul and Cruz, he said he is going to “keep saving lives” despite more than 770,000 dying on his watch. His ego is massive.

Fauci launched into a political attack on Senator Cruz on Sunday over a wild left-wing conspiracy theory that he was behind J6. Fauci finally and completely showed his true colors.

The media makes certain this arrogance is made believable, but both Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz took him and his hubris to task.

Rand Paul writes: The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity.

Senator Cruz said that Fauci is “an unelected technocrat” who “lives in a liberal world where a smug I REPRESENT science attitude is praised.”

The Senator then listed the facts:

On May 11, Fauci testified before a Senate Committee that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

On October 20, NIH wrote they funded an experiment at the Wuhan lab testing if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” That is gain of function research.

Fauci’s statement and the NIH’s October 20 letter cannot both be true. The statements are directly contradictory. (4) 18 USC 1001 makes it [a] felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, to lie to Congress.

o amount of ad hominem insults parroting Democrat talking points will get Fauci out of this contradiction. Fauci either needs to address the substance—in detail, with specific factual corroboration—or DOJ should consider prosecuting him for making false statements to Congress.

