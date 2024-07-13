Serena Williams Makes a Fool of Herself Insulting Harrison Butker

M DOWLING
Serena Williams thinks she is so clever, bashing the religious, traditional Harrison Butker while admitting her father impregnated women wherever he found them. He has something like 17 children scattered about.

Her family lived in poverty because of his profligate ways.

She wishes she had a father like Harrison. Mr. Butler responded in his usual gentlemanly style.


