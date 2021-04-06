MLB racists moved the $100 million game from a black city to a white city.

In his latest robe rage, Larry Elder discussed the MLB moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta to Denver. As he noted, they moved it from a black city to a white city. [They must be racists]. They cost a black city a hundred million dollars over lies about the Georgia Integrity Voting Act.
Mr. Elder made note of the lies about waiting in line without water and the early voting. The real Jim Crow is Joe Biden whipping out the race card for votes and power.
Watch:
#RobeRage#GeorgiaElectionLaw#SystemicRacismBS#MLBAllStarGame#WeveGotACoubtryToSave pic.twitter.com/zqfqOt2G1N
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 6, 2021
Others agree:
Atlanta: 51% black, 40% white, requires voter ID
Denver: 76% white, 9% black, also requires voter ID
Conclusion: @MLB hates black people
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) April 6, 2021
Miller’s got this right:
Man what a hilarious shit stain this joke of a sport has caused. Enjoy it!
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021
That’s…raaciiisstt!
The glorious people’s republic of Commierado is almost as white as Utah but the Fundamental Transformation is still in progress.
Why not Milwaukee? The Braves played there (1953-1965) during the career of Hank Aaron.
The Colorado Rockies are National League and so are the Milwaukee Brewers after the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers changed leagues in the 2000’s.
Also Milwaukeestan helped with the Big Steal so why not shower a little sugar on the comrades.