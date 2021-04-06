MLB racists moved the $100 million game from a black city to a white city.









In his latest robe rage, Larry Elder discussed the MLB moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta to Denver. As he noted, they moved it from a black city to a white city. [They must be racists]. They cost a black city a hundred million dollars over lies about the Georgia Integrity Voting Act.

Mr. Elder made note of the lies about waiting in line without water and the early voting. The real Jim Crow is Joe Biden whipping out the race card for votes and power.

Watch:

Others agree:

Atlanta: 51% black, 40% white, requires voter ID Denver: 76% white, 9% black, also requires voter ID Conclusion: @MLB hates black people — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) April 6, 2021

Miller’s got this right:

Man what a hilarious shit stain this joke of a sport has caused. Enjoy it! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021

