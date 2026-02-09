The Story of Epstein’s Massive Sex Trafficking of Girls for Wealthy Men Is Dead

Last year, when Kash Patel took over the FBI, he said there was no massive sex ring. He couldn’t find any evidence. No one has found any evidence. Jeffrey Epstein and his gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell, and perhaps a couple of others like Prince Andrew, were grooming and abusing young girls, and they are repugnant. However, there is no evidence that it involved a huge conspiracy of massive numbers of wealthy men.

The entire story began when prosecutor Alex Acosta gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal. The Epstein story became very political. Before that, nothing even leaked out about a massive trafficking operation.

The Associated Press has the story.

The FBI spent hours poring over records and found nothing. It wasn’t the first time they did it. Barack Obama’s FBI did, Biden’s did, and Trump’s did. Wouldn’t Ghislaine have leaked the names to save herself if she had names?

The FBI pored over Jeffrey Epstein’s bank records and emails. It searched his homes. It spent years interviewing his victims and examining his connections to some of the world’s most influential people.

But while investigators collected ample proof that Epstein sexually abused underage girls, they found scant evidence the well-connected financier led a sex trafficking ring serving powerful men, an Associated Press review of internal Justice Department records shows.

The FBI spent many, many hours searching for the evidence.

The AP and other media organizations are still reviewing millions of pages of documents, many of them previously confidential, that the Justice Department released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and it is possible those records contain evidence overlooked by investigators.

But the documents, which include police reports, FBI interview notes, and prosecutor emails, provide the clearest picture to date of the investigation—and why U.S. authorities ultimately decided to close it without additional charges.

Prosecution memos, case summaries, and other documents made public in the department’s latest release of Epstein-related records show that FBI agents and federal prosecutors diligently pursued potential coconspirators. Even seemingly outlandish and incomprehensible claims, called in to tip lines, were examined. …

Ms. Giuffre’s story didn’t pan out on a number of levels, and she was the source of the trafficking narrative.

No victims except Giuffre confirmed being loaned out to men for sex. Not one. And don’t you think if Obama or Biden found something, they’d have used it against their enemies?

Investigators said they confirmed that Giuffre had been sexually abused by Epstein. But other parts of her story were problematic.

Two other Epstein victims who Giuffre had claimed were also “lent out” to powerful men told investigators they had no such experience, prosecutors wrote in a 2019 internal memo.

“No other victim has described being expressly directed by either Maxwell or Epstein to engage in sexual activity with other men,” the memo said.

Even if they tried to hide evidence, there is no way to hide every single piece of evidence. And some witness would break.

No videos or photos showed Epstein victims being sexually abused, none showed any males with any of the nude females, and none contained evidence implicating anyone other than Epstein and Maxwell, then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey wrote in an email for FBI officials last year.

Had they existed, the government “would have pursued any leads they generated,” Comey wrote. “We did not, however, locate any such videos.”

People insist Kash Patel lied. I don’t think he did. Patel didn’t find anything. Elon Musk has offered to pay court costs for any of these women who want to name names. None have come forward. The women who sucked in Marjorie Taylor Greene are of the left politically. Maybe they were paid. They took pay for sex. Whatever, they won’t name names, and there is no evidence.