Team Normal vs. Team Crazy: Females Should be Called “Egg Producers”

US and Canadian scientists seek to cut “male” and “female” from science and reduce them to biological functions. Clearly, they are on Team Crazy.

The words “male” and “female” should be phased out in science because they reinforce ideas that sex is binary, scientists have suggested. Researchers studying ecology and evolutionary biology should be encouraged to use terms such as “sperm-producing,” “egg-producing,” or “XY/XX individual” to avoid “emphasizing hetero-normative views,” experts say. It’s “inclusive,” the crazies say.

The Wokes are trying to erase us and make us into objects.

The Story

A group of scientists with the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Language Project recently published a paper in the Trends in Ecology and Evolution journal recommending more “inclusive terminology in ecology and evolution” to combat the “ongoing marginalization of many groups.”

They are marginalizing the majority.

They don’t stop there. They have other names to erase as harmful. They include “man,” “woman,” “mother,” “father,” “primitive,” and “invasive.”

According to these scientists, “primitive” and “invasive” are “used derogatorily towards humans or human practices, and also scientifically inaccurate as implies an evolutionary hierarchy.”

The researchers claimed that the phrase “survival of the fittest” is also “harmful” because it is linked to “eugenics, ableism, and social Darwinism.”

The term “citizen science,” which the researchers argued is “harmful to non-citizens,” should be replaced with “participant science or community science.”

“Discover” and “discovery” should be replaced with “identified” and “described” because the former “erases the longstanding, detailed ecological knowledge of Indigenous communities that have been involved with local environments and ecosystems before colonialism and western science.”

“Much of western science is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and patriarchy, and these power structures continue to permeate our scientific culture,” the scientists argued.

No one will know what they’re talking about. That’s because they are on Team Crazy.

You can’t say “double-blind,” which is often used to describe trials in which neither the participants nor scientists know if they are on a drug or placebo. It’s offensive to blind people.

Dr Danielle Ignace of University of British Columbia (UBC) said: “The EEB Language Project will be a living document, as particular words that are harmful and their alternatives can change over time.

British Columbia needs to get rid of Team Crazy.

