Sexual assault and abuse against black women is perpetrated by black men









When it comes to sexual violence against women, black women in particular are often invisible. Statistics show that one in five women in the U.S. will be the victim of sexual assault in her lifetime. But a disproportionate number of those women will be of color. In fact, black women are 2.5 times more likely to be the victims of physical or sexual violence from a spouse or partner.



A report by the Blackburn Center shows that 22 percent of black women will be the victim of sexual assault. However, for every 15 black women who are raped, only one will report it.



According to a National Organization for Women (NOW) report, a national study revealed that among victims, 91 percent of black women were assaulted by black men. In addition, 75 percent of the attackers were known to the victims. They included family members, neighbors, or men they trusted. Solidarity among the black community was cited as a reason for the low rate of reporting.



To compound the problem, a 2010 study conducted by Pepperdine University showed that men who are found guilty of raping black women receive shorter prison sentences that men who are found guilty of raping white women.



“The Sexual Abuse to Prison Pipeline” report was released in 2015 by the organization Rights 4 Girls. Researchers discovered a link between the incarceration rate of black women and sexual assault or abuse.



Two recent studies conducted by the Oregon and South Carolina justice systems highlighted the issue. The studies found that 76 percent and 81 percent, respectively, of incarcerated black women were victims of sexual abuse or violence. As previously indicated, these crimes against black women were predominantly perpetrated by black men.



Medical services, mental health resources, education, civic awareness, criminal sentencing guidelines, and police involvement all need to be improved to help the victims of sexual assault and abuse. This is especially important for black women.



The black community has called for social justice in America. But it seems that social justice is needed within their own community.



So if the black community wants social justice, they need to clean their own house first.







Image from: usatoday.com

Related