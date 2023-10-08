Shani Louk, Slaughtered at a Festival for Peace

M Dowling
Shani Louk is the seemingly lifeless, nearly naked woman in the back of a truck driven by Hamas militants, and paraded around in Gaza while her body is treated with disrespect. She is German-Israeli, living in Germany, and was only in Israel to attend a music festival for peace.

She had 38,000 followers on Instagram. She was also a mother.

Her cousin Tom Weintraub confirmed to The Washington Post that it was Shani. She was at a music festival for peace near the border at Kibbutz Urim. At the time of the slaughter, she was at a party of young people.

Her cousin could not bear to look at the picture, but Shani’s parents had. “We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks.” Her parents still hold out some hope and wait for word, but she appears lifeless in the truck as the savages shout, “Allahu Akbar.”

Palestinians want support, but they voted for Hamas to lead Gaza, and Hamas are savages.

Germany is allowing their “New Germans” to rally in the streets, applauding the slaughter.

Another young man and woman filmed being taken away be Hamas, can be seen below. The woman is confirmed to be a captive, and there is no word on her boyfriend who was taken in a different direction. Some of the attackers appear to be African.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
26 seconds ago

It’s time for Christians and the Jewish people around the world to take the fight to these terrorists and do to them what they are doing to us, kill them. They are scum and a blight on this planet, and if they were to be wiped out, the world would be a batter place.

