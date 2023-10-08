Shani Louk, Slaughtered at a Festival for Peace

Shani Louk is the seemingly lifeless, nearly naked woman in the back of a truck driven by Hamas militants, and paraded around in Gaza while her body is treated with disrespect. She is German-Israeli, living in Germany, and was only in Israel to attend a music festival for peace.

She had 38,000 followers on Instagram. She was also a mother.

Her cousin Tom Weintraub confirmed to The Washington Post that it was Shani. She was at a music festival for peace near the border at Kibbutz Urim. At the time of the slaughter, she was at a party of young people.

Her cousin could not bear to look at the picture, but Shani’s parents had. “We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks.” Her parents still hold out some hope and wait for word, but she appears lifeless in the truck as the savages shout, “Allahu Akbar.”

Palestinians want support, but they voted for Hamas to lead Gaza, and Hamas are savages.

Germany is allowing their “New Germans” to rally in the streets, applauding the slaughter.

While #ShaniLouk, a German citizen and mother, was killed and dragged through the streets by the #HamasTerrorists, Germany allows pro terrorist and Palestin protests in Berlin? They should be sent back if they like it so much. What a joke#WeStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/y0XZtYgqsh — Melliran (@IranSazeMellat) October 8, 2023

The woman whom the Hamas killed, stripped naked, and paraded in the back of a pickup truck has been identified. She's Shani Louk, a 30-year-old German citizen who was in Israel to attend a music festival about peace! pic.twitter.com/Fs31DFRoqV — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) October 7, 2023

Hamas fighters saw a hot German EDM Instagram influencer, said “she’s a Jew”, kidnapped, raped and murdered her in the back of a pick up truck and the Squad members of congress who depend on Instagram likes are like “Hey let’s not rush to judgement here.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2023

⚠️ GRAPHIC ⚠️

Palestinian terrorists capture body of an Israeli woman and cheer “Allah Akbar” while desecrating her body. A full scale attack on Israel this morning

pic.twitter.com/xV5g8eBLp8 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2023

Her name is Shani Louk. Only 30 years old. She was German, not even Israeli. She was near Gaza to attend a music ‘Festival for Peace’ when Hamas terrorists did this to her. She’s likely dead. Peace with terrorists isn’t possible. They must be crushed. pic.twitter.com/o4aCITmTMp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2023

Another young man and woman filmed being taken away be Hamas, can be seen below. The woman is confirmed to be a captive, and there is no word on her boyfriend who was taken in a different direction. Some of the attackers appear to be African.

