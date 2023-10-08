US NSA Jake Is a Clown

Last week, Jake Sullivan said, “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.” This administration is entirely inept; whether their policies and stupid statements stem from dishonesty or complete ignorance, it doesn’t matter. They need to go.

Is he the same person who wrote this e-mail? pic.twitter.com/IZvEsC1ffK — Nabi Nom (@nom_nabi) October 7, 2023

Jake is the one who bragged about the “safe and effective” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Standing here in December, that strategic decision remains the right decision,” he said.

“For the first time in 20 years, there are no U.S. troops in harm’s way in Afghanistan this holiday season. We safely and effectively drew down our diplomatic presence. We lifted tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans to safety in a unique American example of capacity, commitment, and sheer logistics.”

