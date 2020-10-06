OPINION

by VOSA, Oct.2, 2020

During the first presidential debate, Chris Wallace gave a classic demonstration of how to do exactly that, Shape the Debate. Anybody who expected differently has not been paying attention to Wallace. He avails himself of every opportunity to parade out his own TDA, to present himself as a member in good standing of the obnoxious DC Elitists, Left-Wing Warrior Brigade.

Face it, the Commission on Presidential Debates has never, WILL NEVER consider an unbiased moderator or, God Forbid, of Conservative values…. NEVER.

Biden’s 47-year history in DC leaves behind a prolific trail of embarrassing gaffes and comments and deeds which easily makes him a prime candidate for Bigot and Racist of Generations Award. WHY Kamala Harris herself so proclaimed this during the primaries.

Cringeworthy Joe, REAL Racist Commentaries

George Wallace, 45th governor of Alabama a Democrat politician revered by Biden.

Wallace was a staunch segregationist, a supporter of Jim Crow laws, most known for standing in front of the University of Alabama doors blocking the path of black students. MLK remarked of Wallace, “perhaps the most dangerous racist in America today.”

Biden praised Wallace as, “someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right.”

Then there’s the Democrat, “Lion of the Senate,” Robert Byrd. Byrd was no ordinary racist, he was an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK answering only to the recruiter for the Klan. Biden eulogized Byrd, “a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide.” In fact, EVERY “old-timer,” Democrat still in DC today, LOVES them some Robert Byrd, including Schumer who gave an entire, lengthy Loving statement about Byrd on the Senate floor, Pelosi her equally loving statement on the House floor.

Strom Thurmond, Jesse Helms, John Stennis, James O. Eastland, Herman Talmadge, George Wallace, Robert Byrd, ALL rabid racists, ALL embraced by Biden as not just colleagues but, “deep personal relationships.”

And let’s not forget Joe commenting,“you can not go into a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent, I’m not joking.”

1977 Biden, among THE most dedicated segregationists in Congress publicly said,“in 1977, Joe Biden warned (about busing) that without “orderly integration,” his children would grow up in “racial jungle, with tensions built so high that it is going to explode at some point.” If you think Joe has, “evolved,” since then, you would be WRONG. Biden is STILL vehemently opposed to school choice for inner-city kids currently attending schools where NOT ONE SINGLE STUDENT can pass a proficiency test in Math, Reading, Science. **President Trump is fighting hard for school choice calling it, “the civil rights issue of our time.”

2007 “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, That’s Storybook, man.” Biden The Bizarre apparently unaware, Obama was NOT the first Black man to run for president, EIGHT other times in fact … maybe Joe thought Barack was the first CLEAN black man to run.

Joe later claimed his words were taken out of context. Then again, Joe also claimed he never said, “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money… well SON OF A BITCH, HE GOT FIRED!” Biden has LONG been looked upon as the DC Village Idiot … and without doubt, A BULLY. https://youtu.be/S3Ibbq_LG-4

That money was a $1 Billion Ukraine loan guarantee. The prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, investigating corruption in a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, paying Hunter Biden fortunes for reasons yet unknown. Shokin was about to call Hunter in for interrogations. SOMEBODY PLEASE tell Mr. Biden this new “thing-a-ma-jig” called VIDEOS. By the way folks, the great irony: Democrats tried to impeach President Trump for crimes in Ukraine committed BY BIDEN.

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a black man, and life long Democrat, recently stated, “the truth is, every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of congress, every minor crime bill, has had the name of Democratic senator, … Joe Biden…. he’s attempting to sweep his racist legacy under the rug. We can’t let him.”

Mr. Jones goes on to say, “Joe Biden is directly responsible for the mass incarceration policies of the 1980s and 1990s which decimated the black community. Biden authored the 1994 crime bill which imposed mandatory minimum sentences, disproportionately putting hundreds of thousands of young black men in prison.” Rep. Jones correctly refers to Joe Biden as “a full-blooded bigot.” **President Trump’s Criminal Justice Reform making him the ONLY president reversing Biden’s devastating crime bills.

Biden’s recent interview with radio host, Charlamagne Tha God, best sums up Democrats’ 200-year belief they OWN Black America. Charlamagne told Joe he wanted Biden’s specific views on issues; Joe proclaimed, “if you ain’t voting for me, you ain’t black.” This was underscored when Biden recently proclaimed, “unlike the African American community … the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community.” Yes, Democrats believe they OWN Black America and are now trying their might to assume Latino Americans’ ownership.

By the way, Mr. Biden recently commented he got his start in higher education at the Historical Black University of Delaware. The next day, the university released a statement Biden NEVER attended that college. Sorry Joe, DOZENS of examples of Plagiarism and outrageous lies, this is just yet another of the many bizarre figments of Biden’s imagination and disgusting pandering.

These are just SOME of Biden’s outrageous comments … there are many more. Chris Wallace declined to ask a single question of Joe Biden regarding ANY of them. Instead, he asked President Trump a similar question Wallace asked in 2016. Wallace knows Damned Well the MSM has and continues to edit out Trump’s full Charlottesville statement, BEGAN, by denouncing all racist, supremacy groups. The media completely ignore Donald Trump’s decades-long history of denouncing such groups.

There is something I vividly remember about Charlottesville … buses pulling up with members of BOTH sides exiting the SAME buses together and police ordered to funnel opposing groups together, fomenting the ensuing clash.

Trump Clearly Fails Every Racist Test

1986, Donald Trump awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali. This award acknowledges people of “Patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood, and diversity.”

1999 at a Rainbow Push Coalition event, Rev. Jesse Jackson praised Trump as a “friend,” who embraced “the under-served communities.” In fact, when Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition was homeless, Trump DONATED brand new office space to them. It was the location Trump chose of real importance. To assure them respect, that office space was in the heart of Wall Street.

2000, Donald Trump left The Reform Party when David Dukes joined, “that’s not the company I care to keep.”

Literally, dozens of times, Trump has denounced racist groups. The only reason MSM miscreants keep asking over and over because they are trying their might to keep this myth alive. The Media’s biggest problem, actually FINDING White Supremacist groups to name because they are minuscule compared to Black supremacists, BLM, and Antifa … the REAL problems in America.

Donald Trump is the first racist in history to have:

1990’s Dated a black woman for 2 years said, “I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people.”

Upgraded MLK’s birthplace to a national historical park

Posthumously pardoned legendary boxer, Jack Johnson

Establish Opportunity & Revitalization Council to restore insalubrious black neighborhoods

Sign a major criminal reform bill (reversing the damages Biden did)

Granted Alice Johnson (and others) clemency

Loaned his personal jet to Nelson Mandela

Denounced David Dukes OVER 20 YEARS ago

Given a lifetime achievement award after paving the way for blacks to enter corporate Americ.a

Oversee the lowest black unemployment in America’s history

Sheltered Jennifer Hudson rent-free after her family was murdered.d

Sued the City of Palm Beach when he bought a segregated club, Mar A Lago, to open it to Jews and Blacks

Paid to ensure a Mexican American boy would graduate college when he heard a news story about his terminally ill mother

Lynne Patton, a black female executive at Trump org, “The Trump family I know is without question the most generous, compassionate and philanthropic families I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing and honor to call friends…hiring more minority and female executives than any other company for which I have worked.”

Trump has always done something NO politician would EVER do. His entire life has anonymously, without the benefit of tax deductions, donated to Americans on hard times or everyday heroes.

Until Donald Trump decided to run for president as a Republican, there was no single soul ever asserting he had a racist bone in his body. In fact, quite the opposite … something Joe Biden can NEVER claim.

HOW Many times, HOW LONG Must Donald Trump denounce white supremacists, racism? As they say, talk is cheap. Donald Trump’s every deed his entire adult life is testimony to a man who cares about all people.

