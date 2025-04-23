Sharyl Attkisson Was Swatted

The lunatics who put people they disagree with in danger by swatting them are almost never caught. Thus, it continues. Sharyl Attkisson is the latest to suffer a frightening swatting incident.

She wrote on her site:

A disturbing surge of swatting attacks has struck media personalities, conservative influencers, and me too. The FBI is investigating. FBI Director Kash Patel has said, “This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated.”

“Swatting” is the crime of making calls to report fake emergencies in order to provoke armed police responses. The calls often claim a shooting, hostage situation, or bomb threat—to dispatch heavily armed police, typically SWAT teams, to a victim’s address. As federal and local authorities scramble to investigate, the incidents highlight the growing threat of swatting in a polarized digital age.

The attack on me and my family, like many swatting attacks, included not only the hoax report but also a flurry of other harassment tactics and threats.

It began with pizzas delivered to her daughter, then frightening, threatening messages laced with vulgarity.

That night began a series of threatening emails to me from “Nomen Nescio”:

“Hey bitch…It’s hilarious how powerless you are”

“Hey bitch…Nobody’s coming to save you or your c*nt daughter”

“Hey bitch…Nobody’s coming to save you”

Read more here for the details.

I Was Swatted pic.twitter.com/s6WJT9gcQ4 — Sharyl Attkisson ️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 23, 2025

