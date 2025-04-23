Two Judges Block Deportations of the Tattooed People to CECOT

Democrats who want expensive trials and prolonged delays for illegal alien criminals or accused criminals didn’t say a word when unvetted people from around the world flooded the borders.

The Story

Two U.S. judges on Tuesday extended temporary blocks on some deportations of Venezuelan migrants. They signaled that President Donald Trump’s invocation of a 1798 law, historically used in wartime to expedite their removal from the United States, may not survive judicial review.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Denver, Colorado, blocked another round of potential deportations under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, a Biden appointee, granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the removal of aliens from the district of Colorado.

The un-American ACLU and the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network said during a hearing on Monday that two Venezuelan illegals were facing deportation to El Salvador’s CECOT prison under the Alien Enemies Act.

Judge Sweeney granted a TRO and said aliens facing deportation under the AEA must be given 21 days’ notice before removal.

“This is not a secret court, an inquisition in medieval times. This is the United States of America,” Hellerstein said.

Know Them by Their Tattoos

Many haven’t committed crimes in the US – or weren’t caught – but they have gang tattoos.

Remember when Conservatives were hunted because of their Gadsden flags?

Judge Hellerstein rebuked President Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged migrant gang members without due process, comparing it to a medieval inquisition.

The judge also blasted a DOJ lawyer for suggesting due process is a “flexible standard.”Suddenly, these judges care about due process.

Hellerstein said Trump’s March 15 proclamation invoking the law to deport hundreds of men accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to a prison in El Salvador may run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

“This proclamation is contrary to law,” said Hellerstein, an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Relatives of many of the deported Venezuelans and their lawyers have denied that they are Tren de Aragua members and have said they were never given the chance to contest the administration’s allegations of gang affiliation.

Trump’s administration has designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

The judges provided the first judicial guidance on how the Trump administration can ensure due process rights under the Alien Enemies Act since the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 7 order, which requires migrants to be allowed to challenge their removals in court.

The Supreme Court in its order did not specify how much notice migrants should be given, nor did it resolve the validity of the administration’s reliance on that law to carry out the deportations.

At the hearing in Manhattan, Justice Department lawyer Tiberius Davis said migrants would be given at least 24 hours to contest their deportations.

The ACLU wants a 30-day notice. Of course they do.

The SCOTUS Might Enshrine Illegal Immigration

On Saturday, the Supreme Court weighed in again, blocking what advocates said was the imminent removal of dozens of Venezuelans held in Texas without due process.

The same people who looked away as the country was flooded with future criminal and terrorist Democrats aren’t looking away now.

