She gets 27K from Trump admin then bashes them in Biden ad

Presidential candidate Joe Biden put out an ad with a woman who owns an eyewear company who complained that the Trump administration abandoned small business.

Specifically, her complaint was Trump “forgot about small business owners” during COVID. The only problem is that was a bald-faced lie.

This woman, Tiffany Easley of Philadelphia, received a $27,000 “forgivable loan” from the Trump administration to keep her small business afloat during the pandemic.

She doesn’t even have to pay it back.

After receiving that kind of money, she then went and lied in an ad. And, Joe Biden’s fine with that.

She’s terribly dishonest:

Small businesses are the backbone of communities across our nation, and we need to do so much more to help them. Donald Trump may have forgotten about them — but I never will. pic.twitter.com/RDYKzt1Qc1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 1, 2020