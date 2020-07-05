Colin Kaepernick has a July 4th message for you

Former 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, most famous for kneeling during the Anthem, has an Independence Day message for white people. He seems to think white people living today enslaved his ancestors and all white people are supremacists.

That is hate and he is poison to society. Kaepernick is a man of privilege who is also very confused.

In his message, he said he is looking “forward to liberation for all.” What liberation is he talking about? The kind of statism Democrats are selling?

All the good things about the United States escaped his notice.

Kaepernick is a Marxist, just like so many Democrats today.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020