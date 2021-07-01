Sheriffs and ICE sue lawbreaker Biden



















A group of sheriffs and active Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers sued the Biden administration on July 1 for its “unlawful and unconstitutional” requirements regarding the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens, Fox News reported.

Many of us are wondering why Biden is allowed to break the law as he replaces Americans with anonymous foreigners from all over the world. Many coming in are criminals.

Mexico is a narco-state and we have opened our borders to them. Then we give them sanctuary.

The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to a Feb. 18 memorandum that they say “commands ICE officers to violate the specific terms of federal immigration law.”

The lawsuit alleges that “many extremely dangerous illegal aliens who would have been detained prior to the February 18 Memorandum are now not being detained—against the wishes of the ICE officers seeking to detain them, and in violation of federal statutes requiring their detention and/or removal.”

