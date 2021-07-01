Judge blocks FL’s Big Tech law, allowing FB to censor facts unimpeded



















FOX News reported that a federal judge [appointed by Bill Clinton] blocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from implementing legislation allowing state residents to sue the country’s largest technology companies over their content moderation policies. It was to take effect on Thursday.

Governor DeSantis explained in an interview with Maria Bartiromo how they are operating as an arm of the government. He also discussed examples of Facebook and Dr. Fauci colluding, blocking proven facts, calling them conspiracy theories, and “harming society.”

The law was scheduled to go into effect on Thursday.

The preliminary injunction by two trade associations claimed it’s a violation of free speech to interfere with their editorial judgment.

They also argued that the law targets large tech companies and not smaller ones that do the same thing they do.

The judge stated that the legislation was an effort to rein in providers that were deemed “too large and too liberal.”

“Balancing the exchange of ideas among private speakers is not a legitimate governmental interest,” U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote.

He’s a far-left judge.

