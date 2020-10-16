Breaking! Hunter’s dangerous business relationship with CCP leaders revealed in new emails

If this next story is true, Joe Biden is an unacceptable national security risk and he must not become President. He could be subject to blackmail. One must also keep in mind that Biden is the one who helped send US manufacturing to China.

New emails from a former Hunter Biden business associate given exclusively to Breitbart show associates traded on Hunter’s connections to secure meetings with White House officials for Chinese representatives. And not just representatives, top communist party leaders.

These emails outline how a delegation of Chinese investors and Communist Party officials managed to secure a private, off-the-books meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The emails are not connected to those from Hunter’s alleged laptop just released by the NY Post.

CHINA INC.

For example, in a 2011 email, Hunter’s business associates discussed developing relations with the Chinese, calling it ‘China Inc.’ They called it “soft diplomacy.”

There are more explosive emails. They were given to author Peter Schweizer by a one-time business associate of Hunter and Devon Archer, a man named Bevan Cooney. Cooney is in prison for a 2016 bond fraud investment scheme.

Cooney believes he was the “fall guy.” Archer was convicted in the same scheme and awaits sentencing.

Cooney legally turned over rights to the emails he provided to Breitbart. This is the first time a close associate has publicly confirmed Hunter’s trading on his father’s influence.

During the Obama-Biden administration, these associates sought to trade on Hunter’s relationship and access to his father to generate business.

ONE EXAMPLE

Breitbart gives an example of one email from November 5, 2011, in which an associate of Archer’s offered an opportunity to gain ‘outstanding new clients’ by arranging White House meetings for a group of Chinese executives and government officials. The groups was the China Entrepreneur Club (CEC) and the delegation included Chinese billionaires, Chinese Communist Party loyalists, and at least one “respected diplomat” from Beijing. Despite its benign name, CEC has been called “a second foreign ministry” for the People’s Republic of China—a communist government that closely controls most businesses in its country. CEC was established in 2006 by a group of businessmen and Chinese government diplomats, Breitbart reported.

CEC includes top Chinese Communist Party members.

Joe Biden is implicated and allegedly had an off-the-calendar meeting with these people.

READ:

Re China Entrepreneurs Club… by Breitbart News

LEGALLY OBTAINED EMAILS

