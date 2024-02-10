Shocker! DNC Opens a Federal Probe Into RFK Jr

Oh, what a shock. The DNC filed a complaint over RFK Jr.’s super PAC’s efforts to put him on state ballots.

According to The New York Times, In a federal election complaint filed on Friday, the Democratic National Committee accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a super PAC backing his independent presidential bid of illegally coordinating on a $15 million petition drive intended to qualify him for the ballot in several states that could be crucial to President Biden’s re-election prospects.

The complaint alleges that the super PAC’s signature-gathering efforts for Kennedy in key states amounted to an illegal contribution.

I’m surprised there aren’t 91 charges against RFK by now. Biden wouldn’t even provide Robert Kennedy with Secret Service protection despite his family history and at least one legitimate death threat last year.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

NBC reports: The Kennedy-aligned super PAC American Values 2024 announced late last year that it would be investing eight figures to assist the signature-gathering efforts of Kennedy’s campaign. Independent candidates need to gather petition signatures to make the general election ballot in many states instead of qualifying by winning a party primary.

Kennedy has only qualified for the ballot in Utah so far, but American Values 2024 started hiring signature-gathering vendors in key battleground states at the start of 2024. And just last week, it announced it would fund ballot access efforts for Kennedy in five additional states, NBC reports.

According to the DNC complaint, that amounts to an illegal contribution from American Values 2024 to Kennedy’s campaign “in violation of federal law.”

“This is an effort to subvert our election laws and prop up a stalking horse in R.F.K. Jr.,” Lis Smith, a senior adviser to the D.N.C., said during a Zoom call with reporters.

American Values 2024 co-chair Tony Lyons said, “The DNC wants to deny millions of people their basic constitutional voting rights in a relentless onslaught against democracy.

The DNC is a threat to democracy. They’re eliminating the competition.

Related