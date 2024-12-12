Shocker! Lisa Murkowski’s Not Comfortable as a Republican

With four years to go on her term, Sen. Lisa Murkowski stated the opposite. She doesn’t feel comfortable as a Republican. “I’m not attached to a label, I’d rather be that ‘no label.’ I’d rather be that person that is just known for trying to do right by the state and the people that I serve, regardless of party, and I’m totally good and comfortable with that,” Murkowski said during a discussion hosted by the centrist group No Labels at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.”
Later on during the discussion, Murkowski clarified that she is “still a Republican” and has “never shed my party label.”
“We’ve got a system in the Senate where there are two sides of the aisle, and I have to sit on one side, or I have to sit on the other,” she added.
“I don’t think I’ve made any secret of the fact that I’m more of a Ronald Reagan Republican than I am a Trump Republican,” she said Thursday. “And someone said, ‘Well, you aren’t really a Republican at all.’ And I said, ‘You can call me whatever you want to call me.’”
Democrats are counting on Murkowski and Susan Collins to stop most of Donald Trump’s nominees and agenda.
