Shocker! Lisa Murkowski’s Not Comfortable as a Republican

With four years to go on her term, Sen. Lisa Murkowski stated the opposite. She doesn’t feel comfortable as a Republican. “I’m not attached to a label, I’d rather be that ‘no label.’ I’d rather be that person that is just known for trying to do right by the state and the people that I serve, regardless of party, and I’m totally good and comfortable with that,” Murkowski said during a discussion hosted by the centrist group No Labels at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.”

Later on during the discussion, Murkowski clarified that she is “still a Republican” and has “never shed my party label.”

“We’ve got a system in the Senate where there are two sides of the aisle, and I have to sit on one side, or I have to sit on the other,” she added.

“I don’t think I’ve made any secret of the fact that I’m more of a Ronald Reagan Republican than I am a Trump Republican,” she said Thursday. “And someone said, ‘Well, you aren’t really a Republican at all.’ And I said, ‘You can call me whatever you want to call me.’”

Democrats are counting on Murkowski and Susan Collins to stop most of Donald Trump’s nominees and agenda.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email