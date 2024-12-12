Syria’s New Terrorist Leader Wants All Refugees to Leave the West

Terrorists have their good points. The new Al Qaeda terrorist in charge of Syria wants all their refugees to come home from America and Europe to help rebuild Syria.

We think he’s right!

Abu Mohammed Al Golani claims he swore off terrorism and is “moderate.” It’s hard to believe.

The US has a $10 million bounty on his head, and Antony Blinken will help him financially with our tax dollars.

Al Golani, his real name is Ahmad al-Sharaa., has rebranded himself as a paragon of pluralism, tolerance, and diversity.

Syria’s new leader is now demanding that every refugee leave Europe and America. DEAL. pic.twitter.com/mdgoPCacfJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2024

