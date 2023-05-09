Shocking ABC Poll Nixes Biden as a Presidential Candidate

ABC polling for Joe Biden is not looking good. People are finally rebelling against him. Only one in five Democrats think he has the mental and physical health for the job [who are the 20% who think he does?].

In his latest speech, Joe Biden claimed Memorial Day is this upcoming weekend. Then he twice gave the wrong web address in an attempt to roll out a new government website.

BIDEN: “As we approach Memorial Day this weekend…” pic.twitter.com/Y37aqFuM9a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

Biden announces a new website, but screws up the address pic.twitter.com/JJqEsbxEPn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

A shocking ABC poll showed Biden is far behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, with independents. African Americans are fleeing the Octogenarian with only 58% approval. The majority of Americans and Democrats do not want him to run.

The New York Times gives a rundown of the dangers for Democrats:

The data has left many Democrats feeling anywhere from queasy to alarmed. Mr. Biden’s case for being the pair of safe hands at a volatile moment is undermined in their view if a president who passed major legislation and presides over the lowest unemployment in generations cannot outperform a twice-impeached challenger who instigated an insurrection, has been indicted on multiple felonies, is on civil trial accused of rape and faces more potential criminal charges in the months to come.

Joe Biden is asking the country to elect a candidate who will be 82 years old, who has clearly lost a step, running with a vice president whom almost no one in either party thinks is ready for prime time.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile said the polling should be a wake-up call to Democrats “It’s sobering in the sense… that the coalition that elected Joe Biden with the historic numbers that we saw in 2020 – that coalition right now is fragmented. That should concern them.

My biggest fear is they will put Michelle Obama in, and she’ll win for a Barack Obama 4th term.

