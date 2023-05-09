Left-Wing New Yorkers’ React on Reddit to the Neely Headlock Case

For all the publicity the radical leftists get in New York City over the Marine protecting passengers from a threatening Mr. Neely, the ‘protesters’ numbers only reached about 150. Some leftist group probably paid them. They got the memo to show up and scream. Police arrested about thirteen of them and found a Molotov Cocktail on the platform.

The ‘protesters’ were screaming in the faces of police through megaphones and throwing things at them.

The media is attempting to make it seem as if all of New York City is protesting, and it’s just not the case.

They are hoping to make St. Neely into another St. George Floyd. Jordan Neely was autistic and schizophrenic, and by the time he was arrested dozens of times, he should have been given permanent help and supervision.

Reportedly, Mr. Neely was on the New York City top fifty list of homeless people needing urgent help. Mr. Neely didn’t get what he needed. That is where the problem is. If they couldn’t help, he should have been locked up with help in prison. His fate was going to be death or prison.

According to the New York Times, he’d been taken to the hospital on several occasions, which along with CNN, first reported that Neely was on the list. Sometimes the hospital trips were voluntary, other times not, the NY Post reports.

Leftist New Yorkers are posting on Reddit, which engages in tight censorship of wrongthink. You might be surprised by their comments on Reddit. There is more uniting us than separating us. If only we could lessen the impact of the media and the politicians in our lives.

There were no downvotes to any of these comments:

Of course they mention that Penny is white but not that the guys who helped him restrain Neely are black.

Also “multiple arrests” is an understatement, Neely had 40+ arrests and was supposed to be serving 15 years for putting an elderly woman in the hospital whom he randomly attacked without provocation. But the judge gave him a “prison alternative” program which he didn’t even show up to. [20 Upvotes]

***

Of course they made this about race. Neely didn’t deserve to die, and he needed help. That said, he has numerous charges against him and no longer contributed to society. I’m tired of dealing with these crazy people in NYC and I’m not going to put these people ahead of me anymore. If you feel otherwise, then put your money where your mouth is and help them. [Upvoted 114 times]

***

The quickest way for me to dismiss your cause is to have an inefficient and poorly thought out protest. The only awareness this stunt did was to let people know how ridiculous the protestors are.

Neely was a criminal, he was mentally unwell but he was also a violent person. It’s not a race thing, don’t try to turn it into something it is not.

The man didn’t deserve to die, but if you fuck around long enough you’ll eventually find out. [670 Upvotes]

***

Jordan is the type of guy to make you change subway carts or cross the street. He didn’t deserve to die but he also doesn’t deserve to be celebrated as a hero. [190 Upvotes]

***

The longer that this issue stays in the news without more details coming out about the lead-up altercation, the more damage it will do. I think that it’s already done a lot.

Five months from now a video will surface of one person yelling at and physically attacking a second person in public with witnesses in the background doing nothing but using their phones. It will go on for much longer than anyone will think is reasonable and people in this subreddit and others will chastise the onlookers for not physically intervening.

We, the public, don’t yet know what happened in the subway car. Despite that, this post is two hours old and the word “murder” appears 5 times in the comments with “manslaughter” appearing once. Previous threads have been similar. Actually charging the marine or even threatening charges, as has already been done, will soften the type Good Samaritan behavior that society expects from people; the type of behavior that Good Samaritan laws seek to encourage.

Here is a press release from only three months ago titled, “Good Samaritan Helps Apprehend Armed Man Brandishing Two Loaded Guns In Manhattan”. The man pushed the suspect “into a nearby fence and then held onto him until police officers, who were still in pursuit, placed FLEMING under arrest.” The similarities to the Neely case are obvious: a Good Samaritan subdued a suspect until police arrived. But in one case the suspect died and in the other he didn’t.

Good Samaritans don’t need protection when things go right; they need protection when things go wrong. Otherwise you don’t get them at all. [69 Upvotes]

***

So protest is only for criminals dying but when homeless push regular people on the track and die like the Asian lady on 42 st there’s no protest. They should lock these protesters up and throw away the keys. They’re all criminals protesting for their own people. [50 Upvotes]

***

Lucky none of these morons died by touching the third rail….like one idiot that was jumping on it. Where was all this energy when people like Neely were pushing innocent people onto the tracks? Fucking morons…. [39 Upvotes]

***

People literally risking their lives and getting arrested to support a child-kidnapping, grandma-beating loser.

Moral panics are a hell-of-a-drug.

***

And on and on it goes. The media and the organized extremists are causing the problems, not the majority of the people.

Related