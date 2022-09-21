Elites Gather at Clinton Global Initiative to Plan the World

The Clinton Global Initiative hosted its annual conference, which is ongoing in Manhattan, with the UN and Davos crowd. The meetings today focused on forcing ESG on the world. They plan to change the stock market and all investments, forcing investors to conform to their leftist agenda. The problem with ESG is the people with the money and control can make you adhere to their leftist agenda.

The Clintons resuscitated the fake charity – the laundromat known as the Clinton Global Initiative. It has been on hiatus since 2016.

Joe Biden is coming in tomorrow.

The other tyrants attending who are planning solutions to the world’s problems, especially climate change, include, among others:

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

Moderna founder, Timothy Springer

Bono

Gov Charlie Baker

Sam Bankman Fried

Melinda Gates

WHO director Tedros Adhanom

Gary Gensler

Energy Sec Jen Granholm

Gov Kathy Hochul

Gov Gavin Newsom

Ukraine President Zelensky

Black Rock CEO Larry Fink, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, and one of the UN’s ESG Czars Damilola Ogunbiyi spoke on an ESG panel led by Bill Clinton. They are doing all they can to have ESG (environment, social, governance) quickly take over the stock market before people realize what a disaster ESG is. That’s the initiative for today.

🚨 @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, @Unilever CEO Alan Jope and one of the UN’s ESG Czars Damilola Ogunbiyi just spoke on an ESG panel, led by Bill Clinton, at the Clinton Global Initiative’s September meeting. You can’t make this stuff up. Clips incoming. (thread 🧵) pic.twitter.com/4Irrinl710 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

.@Unilever CEO Alan Jope calls to make ESG ratings mandatory: pic.twitter.com/5GdYf1GCPo — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

When asked by Bill Clinton about where the money is going to come from to facilitate a global ESG transition, one of the UN’s ESG Czars said: “Just like how we found $17 trillion for COVID, the money must be there somewhere…” pic.twitter.com/q7KJhLcYl8 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

Bill Clinton praises @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for being one of the main drivers of the ESG agenda: pic.twitter.com/TdoF3PgtX0 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

Former President Bill Clinton and @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink label anyone that opposes ESG as “climate change deniers.” pic.twitter.com/xTGjIxiE5D — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

Clinton: “Talk to audience about equitable access to clean energy…” UN ESG Czar: “When we think about a just and equitable energy transition, we can’t think of one half of the world and leave out the developing countries…” pic.twitter.com/E9lV7GrOTR — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

Bill Clinton and @Unilever CEO Alan Jope discuss how Unilever is putting the ESG agenda ahead of their fiduciary duty to shareholders: “It’s not a great place to be selling food or personal care products when you’re under water or on fire…” pic.twitter.com/d5z17zsX6o — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink reiterates his new ESG talking point, claiming “climate risk is investment risk.” pic.twitter.com/sxbMMNCEWw — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink claims that ESG driving energy prices higher is actually a positive because it shrinks the “green premium.” pic.twitter.com/iMKtIYIGGq — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink calls to “change the charters” of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, along with bringing together “all governments” to facilitate his global ESG transition: pic.twitter.com/MR4Hn9Q5p5 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

.@Unilever CEO Alan Jope cites George Orwell in discussing the “climate emergency” and “anti-woke backlash.” pic.twitter.com/tlSPyvi29a — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

The money will appear out of thin air, says Bill Clinton. It could prove to be a big moneymaker for the Clinton Initiative:

When asked by Bill Clinton about where the money is going to come from to facilitate a global ESG transition, one of the UN's ESG Czars said: "Just like how we found $17 trillion for COVID, the money must be there somewhere…" pic.twitter.com/q7KJhLcYl8 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 20, 2022

Dan Bongino explains the havoc caused by ESG:

🚨 @DBongino ripped into the radical left's ESG agenda, shining a spotlight on the havoc it's wreaking globally:pic.twitter.com/BAk8sKvyZa — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 12, 2022

