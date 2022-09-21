Elites Gather at Clinton Global Initiative to Plan the World

By
M Dowling
-
2

The Clinton Global Initiative hosted its annual conference, which is ongoing in Manhattan, with the UN and Davos crowd. The meetings today focused on forcing ESG on the world. They plan to change the stock market and all investments, forcing investors to conform to their leftist agenda. The problem with ESG is the people with the money and control can make you adhere to their leftist agenda.

The Clintons resuscitated the fake charity – the laundromat known as the Clinton Global Initiative. It has been on hiatus since 2016.

Joe Biden is coming in tomorrow.

The other tyrants attending who are planning solutions to the world’s problems, especially climate change, include, among others:
  • Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock
  • Moderna founder, Timothy Springer
  • Bono
  • Gov Charlie Baker
  • Sam Bankman Fried
  • Melinda Gates
  • WHO director Tedros Adhanom
  • Gary Gensler
  • Energy Sec Jen Granholm
  • Gov Kathy Hochul
  • Gov Gavin Newsom
  • Ukraine President Zelensky

Black Rock CEO Larry Fink, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, and one of the UN’s ESG Czars Damilola Ogunbiyi spoke on an ESG panel led by Bill Clinton. They are doing all they can to have ESG (environment, social, governance) quickly take over the stock market before people realize what a disaster ESG is. That’s the initiative for today.

The money will appear out of thin air, says Bill Clinton. It could prove to be a big moneymaker for the Clinton Initiative:

Dan Bongino explains the havoc caused by ESG:


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
37 seconds ago

When people can no longer afford to buy what “ESG” Companies have to sell they will fold up and their used to be rich owners will go bankrupt. When people get hungry they rebel and then treat their overlords like Tsar Nicholas II and his family were treated back in 1918. We’ve seen this stage play before. People around the World will start getting very hungry in the Next Three Years in places like Europe.

While “Climate Change” is their number one issue, it’s not even in the top five for everyone else. But then, “Climate Change” is a Hoax anyway. They have been telling us the World is going to end in 10 years for over 50 years now.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
41 minutes ago

These two crooks, the Clitons should be in jail, not living the good life. We are a hopelessly corrupt country where anything goes and evil has the upper hand.

