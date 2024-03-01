Shocking! Obama Judge Holds Catherine Herridge in Contempt

Federal judge Christopher Cooper held investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to disclose her source for stories about a Chinese American scientist investigated by the FBI during her time at Fox News in 2017.

Ms. Herridge faces an $800 daily fine until compliance, with a 30-day stay to appeal.

Cooper, an Obama judge, wrote that he “recognizes the paramount importance of a free press in our society” and the critical role of confidential sources in investigative journalism. However, the judge said the court “also has its own role to play in upholding the law and safeguarding judicial authority.”

“Herridge and many of her colleagues in the journalism community may disagree with that decision and prefer that a different balance be struck, but she is not permitted to flout a federal court’s order with impunity,” wrote Cooper.

Fox News is paying her expenses.

CBS News fired her, and her reporting materials were seized and then released following severe backlash. They claim they did not look at any information regarding the case, but who believes them any longer?

The court system is weaponized. Catherine Herridge just did her job and is now a target. She did absolutely nothing wrong, and no one has the right to demand sources from a journalist.

"Holding a journalist in contempt for protecting a confidential source has a deeply chilling effect on journalism," Fox News said in a statement. "Fox News Media remains committed to protecting the rights of a free press and freedom of speech and believes this decision should be appealed."

Why did she even go to CBS after the way they treated Sharyl Attkisson?

She’s known for pursuing the Hunter Biden alleged corruption story, and people believe that is why she was fired.

