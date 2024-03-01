Unhinged: Mystal Demands Something Be Done About SCOTUS

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Donald Trump’s immunity claim that frees him from criminal prosecution for inciting an alleged insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, something he has not been charged with doing. In fact, there was no insurrection at all – just a riot.

The high court will hear oral arguments on an expedited schedule the week of April 22 and decide by the end of the term in June or sooner.

Judge Tanya Chutkan announced out of necessity that she was postponing her March 4 trial date indefinitely. As a result, Jack Smith’s trial against President Trump may be postponed until after the election.

UNHINGED

That set Elie Mystal of The Nation into an irrational frenzy on MSNBC. Democrats want all the power all the time. They don’t want Republicans to have any say. If things aren’t going their way, they want it destroyed, and he wants something done about the Supreme Court.

How can they wage total war on Americans if the Court stands in their way?

“What it says is that they are corrupted political actors who act in bad faith,” claimed Elie Mystal in the clip below. “The reason why people like Mark and people like Dahlia seem to have a crystal ball is because they’re real, because they’re realists, and they understand the court for what it is.

“And at some point, people in the media, people at home, and people sitting in the White House have to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is some kind of benign ‘trying to do its best’ institution and start to realize that there are six Republicans, not conservatives, Republicans on the Supreme Court, who view it as their job to help the Republican Party.

BREAKING – COMPLETE MELTDOWN -Radical leftist Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) EXPLODES on @MSNBC over Supreme Court’s decision to hear Trump’s immunity case in April, calls on the White House and the media to draw the line, to wage war, and help stop ‘Republicans, not conservatives, on… pic.twitter.com/BM7uss2sh3 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 29, 2024

Related