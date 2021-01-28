Shocking revelations from FBI memos show the level of deep corruption

The FBI knew the DoJ was going to fire Jim Comey long before Donald Trump ordered it. Rod Rosenstein did offer to wear a wire according to newly-released FBI documents.

John Solomon at Just the News reports that memos from May 2017 by Acting Director Andrew McCabe and a lieutenant show some jaw-dropping information from the Russia hoax.

For instance, the memos directly state that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire to secretly record Trump in the Oval Office and that Rosenstein also wanted to seek Comey’s advice — after his termination — on a possible Russia special counsel. The bureau nixed both ideas, the memos show.

Then comes the more explosive information. In the notes, when McCabe informed Rod Rosenstein that he opened the Russia probe. Rosenstein was told at this meeting that Comey was fired and he expressed outrage. Lisa Page found that odd since he and AG Sessions were talking about doing that since January 2017. From the Solomon report:

One of McCabe’s lieutenants who also attended the meeting, then-bureau attorney Lisa Page, took her own notes [May 2017], observing that Rosenstein’s expressed outrage over Comey’s firing seemed odd since Rosenstein had revealed to FBI officials he and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been contemplating it since January 2017.

“This was a strange comment,” Page wrote, “because it was my understanding that the DAG had previously indicated that he and AG Sessions had been discussing firing Director Comey since January, but given the nature of the conversation there was no room for follow-up.”

Not only that, Rosenstein was considering asking Comey’s advice about a Special Counsel. The Bureau nixed the idea, along with the wearing of the wire.

These people are criminals. They’re scum who are allowed to sit home and collect their fat pensions. The lot of them go on speaking engagements, write books, appear on friendly media. It’s obscene.

