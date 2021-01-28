Twitter cancels Peter Navarro over unusual traffic when he wasn’t tweeting

Former White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night that Twitter banned him. He hadn’t tweeted since the 14th but was canceled anyway.

These leftists, like Jack Dorsey, behave like Soviets.

He said it was something about unusual traffic but he hadn’t tweeted since January 14th.

The point here is “it’s because of who I am and what I might say, not because of anything I did.”

He noted that it’s “Pichai at Google, Dorsey at Twitter, Zuckerberg at Facebook, Bezos at Amazon. They somehow believe that it’s their responsibility to shut up half of America. They’re doing violence to the First Amendment. They’re doing violence to this country. And, this will not stand Tucker. This cannot stand.”

Well, Americans don’t seem to care, so it might.

