We’re under quasi-martial law and few have noticed

We have Democrats, the neo-communists, silencing and threatening anyone they disagree with and they’ve taken the next step.

The Biden DoJ has decided to imprison a man for voter disinformation memes they didn’t like from the 2016 election. It sounds like something Hillary Clinton pushed for.

This is one of the memes that warrants ten years in a federal penitentiary if convicted:

I remember those dopey memes on Twitter. Everyone knew they were unserious. It’s hard to believe people voted that way. In fact, we don’t believe it.

The media claims the meme maker is a racist, but that has nothing to do with criminal charges and imprisonment.

This is the same DoJ that can’t find any way to charge corrupt FBI agents who framed General Flynn and tried to overturn the Trump administration in a coup.

And then there is the little fact that our Capitol is under martial law, but no one seems to notice.

One brave representative described what has been going on in Congress as Democrats try to erase Republicans in the second clip below.

Tucker addresses these issues and more in his own inimical style in the clip:

Representative Massie describes the raging Democrats calling them all insurrectionists:

Related