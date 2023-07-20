Shocking Testimony Today Corroborating Biden’s Shady Dealings

The hearing with the IRS whistleblower exposed the extent of Joe Biden’s corruption, but the media is completely uninterested. It’s fairly certain that our enemies find the hearings very interesting. As of last night, the three major networks spent 527 minutes on the charges against Donald Trump and zero seconds on Biden’s Burisma bribery scandal.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley began his statement this way:

“The Justice Department allowed the President’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son after the United State’s attorney for D.C., Matthew Graves, appointed by President Biden, refused to bring charges in March 2022; I watched United States Attorney Weiss tell a roomful of senior FBI and IRS senior leaders on October 7th, 2022 that he was not the deciding person, on whether charges were filed.

“That was my red line.”

Gary Shapley testified before Congress today. He believes that Hunter Biden should have had charges brought against him, but the charges disappeared.

The IRS whistleblower testified that Biden appointees refused to charge Hunter for his crimes… So what will the House GOP do about it other than continue to hold hearings??? pic.twitter.com/agEHwj0nbX — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 19, 2023

This is the full introduction.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s opening statement on Department of Justice Corruption and the Biden Family’s Crimes: “I’m here to tell you that the Delaware US Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice’s handling of the Hunter Biden tax investigation was very different from… pic.twitter.com/g04DcXSShF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Biden is compromised. He attended a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s energy company, CEFC.

Hunter can be heard on audio threatening an executive at Harvest Fund – a CEFC-linked investment vehicle – Henry Zhao, demanding money. Hunter said his father was in the room as he spoke with Zhao. He received $5 million from the executive days later.

Mr. Shapley was not allowed to see the laptop.

Rep. Gary Palmer: Was there other evidence in this investigation that you were denied access to? IRS Whistleblower Shapley: “Yes. The Hunter Biden laptop.” 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/gGXCubhREJ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

There was probable cause, but Mr. Shapley was not allowed to execute a search warrant.

🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed” pic.twitter.com/OxiQFqAxoH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Shapley confirmed that Joe Biden did discuss Hunter’s business dealings with him. Biden denies it.

While playing Biden family lawyer, @RepDanGoldman inadvertently prompted IRS Whistleblower Shapley to confirm @POTUS did discuss Chinese business deals with Hunter. Joe Biden continues to DENY having knowledge of his son’s shady business dealings. Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/SVslMIMyBi — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 19, 2023

Here’s a good summary:

The Hunter Biden hearings tell us a lot of disturbing facts about the process to even get involved with investigating a politically connected family like the Bidens. The Whistleblowers Joeseph Ziegler and Gary Shipley lay out ALL the ways they were hindered & stopped. pic.twitter.com/mLeXtl3G6y — Malcolm FleX – Enigmatic Desperado (@Malcolm_fleX48) July 19, 2023

