Short Articles

To Sentinel Readers

Since I am the central person publishing, I want to let people know I cannot publish as much as usual. On Thursday last week, I had major surgery on one shoulder.

Fortunately, I have terrific people researching and helping me in other ways.

There was a time, years ago, before the extreme censorship, when I could pay for help, but that’s not now, and it’s fine.

Opinion

There is so much going on, and it’s all good. I’m unsure what is going on with Pam Bondi, but I want her to have a chance. She’s very bright, and I want a woman to succeed after watching so many dirtbag women for the past four years and, actually, since Barack. He’s behind much of the misery. He’s very extreme, brought up by communists, mentored by a dangerous communist, and he only hung out with Marxist professors. He even went to a communist church for ten years (liberation theology like Pope Francis). Obama was nice looking, intelligent, and charming, which helped him trick Americans. His policies were all Marxist-based and set the stage for the puppet president.

Obama’s fingerprints are all over the Biden administration, though there was undoubtedly an advisory panel of Marxists, including the Soroses and Valerie Jarrett. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking with it. They don’t want a Constitution and want to rule illogically based on their feelings at any given moment.

We have to hold some of these criminals to account or it will happen again. The fact that there is lawfare everywhere is expected, and that’s why DJT moved swiftly. We have time to make things right.

We love immigrants, but they must come legally and adapt to our values, including our language, not the other way around.

Today. Donald Trump will order English to be the official language of the United States! That is the way it should be. It unites us. People shouldn’t come here with the values of the world. We can’t be united that way. We need to unite under the Foundation of equality and liberty, or this nation won’t work.

God Bless America! If Europe must sink, so be it, the USA cannot!

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email