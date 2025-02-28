Judge Forces Trump to Bring in Radical Islamists

A judge ordered an open border with Afghanistan and other radical nations by temporarily canceling his executive order halting mass immigration and funding of resettlement NGOs. The damage might have been done by the time it is stopped.

Currently, radical Islamists are flooding Germany. It looks like the new chancellor is more of the same and lied his way into being elected.

As Dr. Maalouf says below, Afghanistan is likely the most incompatible nation when it comes to Western values.

The US Progressive judges are allowing the destruction of our Constitution, and that which unites us around a common belief, by pushing the same thing the Chancellor is doing in Germany.

Bringing in radicals will keep us divided.

As you can see in the clip, most of these people in Afghanistan are light-skinned, some lighter than I am, so calling us racist will be difficult, but they’ll just go to the nativist and Hitler attack. By the way, Hitler was a godless, psychopathic, lunatic leftist socialist. He was no right-winger. Socialists can’t be right-wing.

Muslims who don’t stick to the extreme are fine people, but radical Islam is insane and we shouldn’t be bringing it here.

USA!

Hundreds of Afghan refugees have arrived in Germany, with 13,000 more expected to arrive in the coming months. Afghanistan is possibly the most incompatible place on earth for Western values. Why does Europe keep accepting these people? pic.twitter.com/J0K7HKQhVU — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 27, 2025

Judge Whitehead is the far-left judge who opened the floodgates for fake refugees and funds for resettlers in the United States.

The Whitehead Ruling

President Trump is stuck with this Seattle leftist judge’s ruling for now because the progressive Democrats will move to arrest him if he defies it. They want to do it, perhaps more as a distraction as anything.

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s sweeping ban on refugee admissions, saying the presidential executive order represented an improper nullification of congressional authority.

U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead’s granting of a preliminary injunction effectively requires the administration to restart the refugee-admissions program that President Donald Trump shut down last month as part of his actions aimed at tightening immigration controls.

The judge’s order will remain in place while the case is adjudicated. The Trump administration has the right to appeal his decision within 60 days.

“The president has substantial discretion … to suspend refugee admissions,” Whitehead said, according to the Associated Press, during a court hearing in a lawsuit brought by international refugee aid groups. “But that authority is not limitless.”

We have fools leading us. It looks like Ukraine has their own fool. We can’t re-litigate Crimea. Obama said the Crimeans were mostly Russians and he let the election rule the decision. It’s over. We can’t risk World War III. This is madness.

What a photo https://t.co/DvcLMOSRf9 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 28, 2025

