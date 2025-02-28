Kristi Noem Found Several Leakers Who Will Be Fired

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that individuals who leaked information about immigration enforcement operations have been identified and face termination.

“I have found some leakers,” Noem said. “We are continuing to get more. They will be fired and there will be consequences.”

Noem said that her agency used “every tactic” to find the leakers, including polygraph tests and examining communications such as emails.

She’ll never get them all. Some will go underground. Others will be frightened off. Criminals charges would be most effective.

She also said the leakers’ actions put law enforcement at risk and compromised national security. We don’t know how many leakers were caught.

If she doesn’t prosecute them criminally, firing might be insufficient.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces she has found the ICE raid leakers and is FIRING them: “They will be fired. There will be consequences.” pic.twitter.com/e2i5c3TX1r — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email