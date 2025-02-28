Kristi Noem Found Several Leakers Who Will Be Fired

M Dowling
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that individuals who leaked information about immigration enforcement operations have been identified and face termination.

“I have found some leakers,” Noem said. “We are continuing to get more. They will be fired and there will be consequences.”

Noem said that her agency used “every tactic” to find the leakers, including polygraph tests and examining communications such as emails.

She’ll never get them all. Some will go underground. Others will be frightened off. Criminals charges would be most effective.

She also said the leakers’ actions put law enforcement at risk and compromised national security. We don’t know how many leakers were caught.

If she doesn’t prosecute them criminally, firing might be insufficient.


